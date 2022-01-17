Fifty years ago...

“THEY’RE calling me Steve McQueen,” quipped Jimmy Lamb, landlord of the Angel Hotel in Henley on Wednesday after he had driven his daughter’s car into the river next to the hotel. He escaped with just a cut on his knee, which required six stitches. “I was moving the car to let the draymen in and I was going to leave it about a yard and a half from the river,” said Mr Lamb. “The next thing I knew I was going in.”

A progress report on the layout of the new sports centre being provided by the borough council on land in the vicinity of Mill Lane and Sheephouse Farm in Henley was presented to a meeting of the council on Tuesday. It stated that to date the cost of the work is in the region of £31,000. which is line with a previous estimate.

The borough council’s scheme to convert the car park in front of Henley town hall to an amenity area with trees and benches will now cost £6,467, not £5,000, as was estimated when the scheme was first put forward last year. At its meeting on Tuesday, the council gave the scheme the go-ahead.