A hundred years ago...

WHILE in a number of places memorial crosses have been the modus operandi to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Great War, at Highmoor it was resolved to build a memorial hall. This was a big proposition for such a small a community but having chosen an energetic committee to see the thing through, their efforts have been crowned with success.

Quite a transformation scene is taking place at the Henley Picture Palace, where the old long seats are being done away with and the floor is being raised. In future, every patron will have a cushioned chair. The heating apparatus has also been overhauled so that every degree of warmth and comfort is assured.

The remarkable revival of the Primrose League last year has been well maintained during 1921. Many habitations which had lapsed or suspended their activities owing to the war and its aftermath have been successfully resuscitated and are now regaining their usefulness.