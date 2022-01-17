Hidden Henley

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
WALKING from Checkendon village towards the equestrian centre along public footpaths, you can spot several curious sights.
In the woods there are sculptures which include some pillars and a full-size size version of a horse named Jack by a pond.
It seems that the owners like to share their art.
17 January 2022
