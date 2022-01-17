Monday, 17 January 2022

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

WALKING from Checkendon village towards the equestrian centre along public footpaths, you can spot several curious sights.

In the woods there are sculptures which include some pillars and a full-size size version of a horse named Jack by a pond.

It seems that the owners like to share their art.

