Ten years ago...

TEN boats from the Henley area have been chosen to take part in the Thames pageant to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee. The

£10 million event, to be held in London on June 3, is being billed as “perhaps more exciting than the Olympics”. It will feature 1,000 boats and 20,000 participants. Each vessel will travel seven miles from Wandsworth to Rower Bridge, led by a floating tower with eight specially cast bells, each named after a senior member of the royal family.

The Henley College is being asked to reconsider inviting a Jewish American academic speaker to address students. Norman Finkelstein, who is banned from Israel because of his views on the Palestinian conflict, is due to give the talk next month during a lecture tour of Britain. Dr Finkelstein has accused Israel of using the Nazi campaign against Jews to justify its actions against the Palestinians.

A dancer from Henley is to perform at the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Samuel Butler, 20, will be seen by billions of TV viewers worldwide as the curtain comes down on the London Games on August 12. Mr Butler, of St Mark’s Road, said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”