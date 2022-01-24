Twenty five years ago...

FORMER mayor David Smewing stunned council colleagues by flashing a V-sign at the Henley town clerk on Tuesday. He added a blown raspberry to the gesture at Jean Pickett during a council meeting. His actions, which happened in confidential session, brought immediate condemnation from fellow councillors.

Jewellery worth £50,000 has been stolen from an 89-year-old Henley woman’s home. It included a diamond ring of great sentimental value. The victim, who lives near Phyllis Court Club, was watching television on Saturday evening when the thief broke in. He escaped with the ring, which was a gift from her father to her mother.

A company which sold timeshares through a Henley agent has been fined £2,000 after nearly 100 complaints to trading standards officers. Customers paid around £1,000 to join the scheme after sales pitches by the agent, Badgemore Travel. Vacation 2000 pleaded guilty at Henley Magistrates’ Court to falling foul of the 1992 Timeshare Act. It failed to use the correct format to notify customers of their right to cancel within 14 days.