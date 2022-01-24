Fifty years ago...

“YOU won’t get another headquarters for at least another 60 years, so you’d better make the best of this one.” So said David Holdsworth, chief constable of the Thames Valley, as he opened the 1st Henley Scout Group’s new headquarters in Greys Road on Wednesday evening. The brick building, close to Brunner Hall, was crammed with cubs, scouts, parents and scouts for the evening ceremony.

David Henschel, headmaster of Henley Grammar School, appeared on the David Frost programme on Sunday night in a discussion on children’s rights. He was asked because an ex-pupil was on the production staff and thought of him when it was decided to invite a headmaster.

An outspoken attack and a warning against what he termed the forces of the “new left” was delivered by John Hay MP when he spoke to the annual meeting of the South Oxfordshire Conservative and Unionist Association at Benson on Friday. He said: “I believe that it is one of the most insidious and evil influences at work in our country today.”