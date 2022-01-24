Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

IN common with the greater part of the country. Henley and district was visited by a snowstorm on Sunday. Commencing with sleet, it developed into fine snow which fell continuously for several hours until the ground and the house tops were thickly mantled. A slight frost overnight made locomotion both difficult and dangerous but the borough surveyor had a gang of men out early scraping the roads on which a copious amount of sand and gravel were placed.

A number of parishioners met together in the Church House, Goring, to bid farewell to the Rev A E Dams on the occasion of his leaving the parish to take up the duties of rector of Henley and to present him, as a tangible mark of their appreciation of his services for 13 years, a testimonial in the form of a cheque for £107.

After nearly 47 years with Great Western Railway, foreman Baxter is retiring. He was well-known to a generation of regatta people at Henley for he attended every year a regatta has been held since 1885 to assist with the extra traffic.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33