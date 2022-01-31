A hundred years ago...

THROUGH the kindness of Major Ducat Hamersley, of Pyrton Manor, the Henley Fisheries Preservation Association netted the moat adjacent to his residence on Friday last and obtained a large number of roach and perch, which was transferred to the Thames just below Henley Bridge. The number of fish has been estimated at 30,000 and is a very valuable asset to the stock of roach, which was seriously depleted through an insidious disease last spring and early summer.

At a meeting of the lighting, drainage and bridge committee of Henley Town Council, in moving the proposition that additional maps be lit, one in Norman Avenue and the other at Hop Gardens, Councillor Monk said a letter from Remenham Parish Council spoke of the need of an additional lamp between Henley Bridge and White Hill and he recommended the request be acceded to.

We are pleased to learn that the Henley Soup Kitchen for the children of the unemployed continues to be greatly appreciated. About 160 are being daily supplied with a good nourishing meal.