A GIRL was killed and four others injured when two cars collided on the Henley side of Bolts Cross on Saturday. Paula Mowbray, of the Fox Inn, Bix, received fatal injuries in the crash and died on arrival at hospital. Two passengers in her car, Stephen Lewington, of Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, and Kim Thatcher, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, were “very ill” at Battle Hospital earlier this week but an improvement on their condition was reported on Wednesday.

As Edward Frederick McArdle, a postman, was delivering letters in Caversham Park Village on September 13 last year, a four-year-old Alsatian came across the road growling and bit his right arm. At Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, John Alexander Warmington was ordered to keep the dog under proper control.

According to a report presented by Supt Moore on behalf of Chief Superintendent R Sparks at the annual licensing sessions at Henley on Tuesday, there had been seven cases of drunkenness during the year, which was an increase of six cases over the previous year.

