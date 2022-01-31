Twenty five years ago...

A NETTLEBED student died after tripping over his shoelace and falling down a flight of stairs in an American nightclub. Roddy Dart was in Colorado celebrating his 22nd birthday. On Saturday his relatives and friends packed St Bartholomew’s Church in Nettlebed for a memorial service. Roddy, a second year English student at Bristol University, had been spending Christmas at his mother’s home in Aspen.

The landlord of the Lamb Inn at Satwell returned from holiday to find his pub had been partially destroyed by fire. On Monday night, firefighters battled for five hours to save the building after a chimney fire raged out of control. The 400-year-old pub is likely to be closed for several months while the owners, Brakspear, repair the damage.

Fighting broke out between players and spectators during an ill-tempered soccer match at Highmoor on Saturday. The game between Bishopswood spiralled out of control, forcing the referee to blow the final whistle only 15 minutes into the second half. Up to 40 people became involved in a mass brawl on the field.