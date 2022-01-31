Ten years ago...

A WOMAN diagnosed with a brain tumour was back at work just four weeks after a successful operation. Teacher Vicky Price, 30, made a full recovery after fearing for her life and facing the prospect of not seeing her four children again. Miss Price, of South Avenue, Henley, suffered two seizures in May and June last year and an MRI scan revealed a malignant tumour on her brain. She underwent an operation in August and less than a month later was back at work at Trinity School in Vicarage Road.

A chef from Henley has landed a deal to supply posh ready meals to Waitrose stores across Britain. David Holliday, of West Street, and his business partner Oliver Shute will provide up to 2,500 game dishes a week from April. The meals are venison stew, rabbit and flageolet beans, guinea fowl and puy lentils and British beef and Dorset ale.

Almost 200 parking tickets have been issued in Henley in two months. Police issued 196 tickets from November 4 to January 6 after a request was made to concentrate on illegal parking in the town centre. Another 44 were issued between January 7 and 27.