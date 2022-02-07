Ten years ago...

THE Queen will be visiting Henley this summer as part of her diamond jubilee tour of the UK. She will be accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh on June 25, the week of the Henley Royal Regatta. The visit, her first to the town for 14 years, was announced on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace. Henley Mayor Pam Phillips said: “She must like Henley and have special memories of her time here.”

A woman who had a lucky escape after her car hit a train on Shiplake level crossing says the chief executive of Network Rail was right to waive his bonus to fund safety improvements. Maggie Edwards and her daughter had a lucky escape in 2002 when their Toyota 4x4 was shunted 60ft by a train. On Monday, Sir David Higgins, of Mill Lane, Henley, said he would be turning down a six-figure award.

An historic show for Shetland ponies at Nettlebed is to be resurrected after 30 years by two of its original riders. Charlotte Snowden and Sarah Buckner decided to revive the Shetland Show and Highland Fair so their children could enjoy their own experiences. The event will include a Grand National-style race.