Twenty five years ago...

HUGE public interest in the plans for Henley market place overwhelmed council officers at the weekend. They ran out of questionnaires after an estimated 1,000 people besieged the town hall during the three-day exhibition. Early indications are that the town may be split between the options of partial or total pedestrianisation. Roger Williams, of Oxfordshire County Council, admitted the route for traffic around market place also worried many visitors.

Garden centre boss Tony Stubbs is celebrating after masterminding a devious plan to double-cross thieves. Following numerous break-ins, the owner of Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road, Henley, got his revenge on Sunday night. Thieves broke in and escaped with what they believed to be £3,000 worth of chainsaws — only to find the boxes were filled with £30 worth of rubbish.

Henley’s prestigious male-only Leander Club must allow women to become members if they are to receive a £1.5 million National Lottery grant. In its 179-year history, the club has never allowed women to join its traditional male preserve, although women are allowed in the club and to boat from it.