Fifty years ago...

THE result of a public inquiry held in January concerning the change of use of No 7 Fair Mile, Henley, from flats to offices were announced this week. Mr I J Lewton, the inspector appointed by the Secretary of State for the Environment, could see no planning objections to the conversion of the property. The inquiry was the result of an appeal by Maurice R Day and associates on behalf of Riverside Properties, whose application to convert the property had been turned down.

Miss Joan Gill and Mrs Daphne Philpott together breed golden retrievers at Miss Gill’s home, at Northend, near Turville. Last week, they took four of their 10 dogs to Crufts and came back with four first prizes. Miss Gill has been breeding golden retrievers for 35 years and has never done so well before.

Miss Linda Gunstone, PE mistress at Gillotts School in Henley, has been awarded her full England international cap for hockey. The last of the inter-zone matches, at which the selectors choose the England team, was held on Wednesday and Miss Gunstone was chosen to fill the left-back position.