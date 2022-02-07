A hundred years ago...

A MEETING of Eye and Dunsden Parish Council was held at Dunsden School on Monday. The bad condition of the roads at Sonning Common, Kennylands and Playhatch were brought to the council’s notice with the result that the clerk was requested to write to the rural district council asking to have some improvements carried out speedily. It was also decided to have the footpaths at Sonning Common and across Caversham Park repaired as they are in a bad state.

The work of repairing a Henley church tower has been completed by Mr E T Sheppard, stonemason of Henley, and it is hoped no further expenditure will be necessary for years to come. The face of the clock has also been repainted and the figures

re-gilded. Much more work was found necessary than at first anticipated and a sum of nearly £450 had to be spent.

On Wednesday evening a social and dance, arranged to meet the new rector and Mrs Dams, was held at Henley town hall and attended by upwards of 250 people despite the fact that there is a lot of sickness in the parish.