Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S two hospitals — Townlands and the War Memorial — seem to have been the saviours of half the town during the power cuts this week. Those three little words, “the hospital circuit”, have been on everyone’s lips and the circuit itself seems to cover a variety of unlikely places. Ancastle Green, Fair Mile, Henley Grammar School, Gillotts School and Spring Grove Services all escaped the power cuts. With one or two important exceptions, Henley’s industry also appears to have been spared the worst.

Because of injuries sustained while riding near his Harpsden home on Friday, Robert Hardy was unable to record the narrative for Tuesday’s edition of BBC1’s The British Empire series. His place was taken by Alex McCowan. Mr Hardy, a keen horseman, sustained a fractured hip and was taken to Battle Hospital and is now in the Reading Greenlands Nursing Home making satisfactory progress.

For the second year in succession, the Henley unit of the Sea Cadet Corps has been awarded a Navy League efficiency pennant. The award for the year 1971 will be officially presented at the unit HQ TS Guardian in Wargrave Road later.