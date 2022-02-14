Twenty five years ago...

FRUSTRATED traders are calling for closed circuit television cameras in Henley town centre to put an end to shoplifting, vandalism and burglaries. Backed by local police, the crime prevention panel and Henley MP Michael Heseltine, they aim to persuade town councillors to fund the scheme. Joan Bland, owner of Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street, has been plagued by petty vandalism and theft.

Prisoners are to be locked up at Henley police station for the first time in four years. Police chiefs have decided to re-open one of the station’s cells so that offenders can be detained for short periods. Sgt Dave Mead said: “If we detain a suspect on suspicion of drugs, we need somewhere to do a thorough search. We also sometimes need to hold someone for a short period of time before interview.”

Henley student Tom Sandars had a flipping good time on Tuesday night, eating his way through a monster stack of pancakes. He had set himself a Shrove Tuesday challenge to devour 100 in 15 minutes to raise cash for a study trip to America. He proved himself a master as he sharpened his knife and fork at Henley’s Tesco this week, where he works part-time.