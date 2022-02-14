Ten years ago...

STING will be the headline act at this year’s Henley Festival. The former Police frontman will open the five-night festival in July. Other performers will include 63-year-old pop singer Lulu, chart star Olly Murs, singer Katherine Jenkins, opera star Alfie Boe and the London Community Gospel choir. Sting, 60, who has won 16 Grammy awards and three Brits, said he was pleased to be appearing at the festival on its 30th birthday.

The owners of the former Diamond and Pearls lap-dancing club and Latinos nightclub in Henley have been ordered to pay more than £1,500 for playing music without a licence. Leno Borg, who ran Latinos, and Antonio Lopes, the designated premises supervisor, were caught playing recorded copyrighted music at the building in Greys Road car park without a licence.

Henley has been offered a free statue to mark its link with the River Thames. It is one of 20 places around the world chosen to have a 370lb bronze mermaid. Each location is said to be a “place of beauty near water”. Sculptor Amaryllis Bataille has been sponsored by the Noor Foundation to produce the 6ft 6in figures.