Ten years ago...

FORMER Henley police chief Ali Dizaei should not be in prison and is the victim of a witch hunt, says his son. He was jailed for three years last week after being found guilty of misconduct and perverting the course of justice. Dizaei’s 20-year-old son Kourosh, a law student who lives in Henley, attended every day of the month-long retrial and claims his father’s accuser was not a credible witness. He told the Standard: “It is a sad day when a convicted benefit fraudster, who has committed perjury, is believed over a police commander with 25 years’ service and no history of criminal conduct or behaviour.”

A woman driver escaped uninjured after her car mounted the pavement and knocked down a garden wall. Joy Mills lost control of her Ford Fiesta as she was turning left out of Park Road, Henley, into Reading Road. The car crashed into the wall of a terraced house, sending bricks flying and narrowly missing a mother with pram on the pavement.

Farmers fear for their livelihoods as a result of the drought. Much of the country was declared to be in a state of drought by the Government this week following an unusually dry winter. Farmers rely on rainfall to water their crops.