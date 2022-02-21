Twenty five years ago...

IMMIGRATION officers swooped on Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Monday and arrested four illegal workers. The Polish nationals, who were working for a private cleaning firm, called Consistent Cleaning, were all deported on the same day. The immigration officers, backed up by five Henley policemen, arrived at the club at 7am and escorted the workers out. Club secretary Richard Edwards said it would not be renewing it contract with Consistent. “We are not happy about what happened,” he said.

Champion English setter Coco is hoping to become top dog at Crufts this year. Owners Roger and Glenys Sykes, from Binfield Heath, believe their pet has all the qualities to become the overall winner. “She’s very loving, interested in everything and full of life,” said Mr Sykes. Coco has won six competitions already this year and been presented with the title of Top Dog by Pedigree Chum.

Workers at Henley’s new Regal cinema are operating round the clock to make sure it opens on time. Manager Martin Jennings said it was “all hands on deck” to ensure the building was ready for the grand VIP opening on Wednesday night.