Fifty years ago...

THE Mayor and Mayoress of Henley cut the ribbons on a Compton organ which has been installed at the Regal Cinema. A full house of 800 people watched world-famous organist Reginald Dixon give a two-hour concert, illustrating the organ’s capabilities. It was used for many years at the Ritz cinema in Tunbridge Wells before it was removed and put into storage.

Many of the people who had been telling their friends that they were on the hospital circuit and thus free from power cuts had to think again on Sunday night when their power was cut for the first time at 6pm. This came as a shock to quite a few people who had considered themselves immune.

Danny La Rue, who owns the Swan Hotel at Streatley, has bought Pool House, near Marsh Lock. It is not known when or how soon he will be living there but he will be a near neighbour of Lady Peel, better known as actress Beatrice Lillie.