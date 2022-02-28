Monday, 28 February 2022

Ten years ago...

THE number of vacant shops in Henley is at its lowest since the Henley Standard launched its Think Local campaign three years ago. There are currently 14 empty premises in the town centre, 20 fewer than three years ago, and three of those are due to re-open shortly. In the past six months, eight businesses have opened and there were only two closures.

A man has told how he saved a teenager as she threatened to jump off a bridge. Christopher Gray, from Wargrave, was walking along the flyover by the Chatham Street roundabout in Reading one morning when the girl suddenly walked in front of him and climbed on the railings. “It was so distressing to see a young girl do this,” he said.

About £500 was raised at an anti-racism concert organised by two teenagers. More than 70 people attended the Love Music Hate Racism show at Henley Youth Centre on Friday night. Five groups performed sets of between 20 and 40 minutes with music ranging from acoustic to r ’n’ b.

