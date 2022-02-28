Monday, 28 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

STREET lamps in Norman Avenue and Hop Gardens, Henley, and on the bridge have been lit. A letter of thanks has been received from Remenham Parish Council in respect of the last lamp. The lighting, drainage and bridge committee of Henley Town Council recommended that an additional lamp half-way up Hamilton Avenue is also lit.

Mrs Groves, widow of the late Mr Alexander Groves, of Henley, who is now resident at Lincoln Road, Ponders End, London, has just celebrated her 83rd birthday. She has restarted cycling, of which she was a great enthusiast when in Henley.

The committee of the Comrades’ Football Club desire to make it known that their football ground at the Mount is not a public recreation ground and that persons found using it without permission will be prosecuted.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33