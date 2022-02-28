A hundred years ago...

STREET lamps in Norman Avenue and Hop Gardens, Henley, and on the bridge have been lit. A letter of thanks has been received from Remenham Parish Council in respect of the last lamp. The lighting, drainage and bridge committee of Henley Town Council recommended that an additional lamp half-way up Hamilton Avenue is also lit.

Mrs Groves, widow of the late Mr Alexander Groves, of Henley, who is now resident at Lincoln Road, Ponders End, London, has just celebrated her 83rd birthday. She has restarted cycling, of which she was a great enthusiast when in Henley.

The committee of the Comrades’ Football Club desire to make it known that their football ground at the Mount is not a public recreation ground and that persons found using it without permission will be prosecuted.