Monday, 07 March 2022

Twenty five years ago...

MOTORISTS have been the victims of an elaborate hoax after a bogus speed camera appeared by a road near Watlington. The fake trap fooled scores of drivers, even though it is made of wood, a drainpipe and an empty coffee jar. The DIY device is the latest twist yet in the long-running campaign for anti-speed measures along the notorious stretch of Howe Road.

A television crew is to retrace the steps which led detectives to the murderer of Russells Water pensioner, Jim Eggleton. London Weekend Television is profiling the two-year inquiry for an edition of its Crime Monthly series next month. The five-minute case history will include filming in the village and reconstructions of the police investigation.

A poster campaign will be introduced in the Henley area next week to highlight the damage wreaked by persistent education cuts. The eye-catching logos will be placed alongside roads and near schools throughout Oxfordshire, during National Education Week, which starts on Monday.

