Fifty years ago...

THE battle to prevent Cliffords Dairies, of Bracknell, delivering milk to Henley in plastic bottles reached a new stage on Sunday when the High Wycombe depot of the London Co-operative Society extended its Marlow deliveries to Henley — in glass bottles. In a letter to this week’s Standard, three of the founder members of the Henley action group state that the campaign had achieved what it set out to.

The news that the Kenton Theatre is at last solvent was given by Alan Punchard, honorary treasurer, when he presented the accounts at the annual meeting of the Kenton Theatre Society. He announced that all local creditors had now been paid and that with cash in hand and money still to come in from covenants, there was enough to cover the remaining payments of the John Lewis Partnership loan.

Tony Hirst, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, and his 11-year-old son Kevin were among the passengers on the hovercraft which overturned in rough water about a quarter of a mile from Southsea on Saturday. Neither was hurt, except for a few bruises.