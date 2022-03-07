Ten years ago...

A WOMAN says she is “gutted” at the theft of family heirlooms from her Henley home. Burglars who broke into her house off Fair Mile stole seven military medals which had belonged to her ancestors. The haul included a unique silver medal which was awarded to her great grandmother for her efforts during the Boxer Rebellion in 1900. The other six medals belonged to her great, great, great uncle, who fought in the Crimean War and have a collective value of £2,000.

Parents of pupils at a secondary school have been sent a fake letter telling them that their child has a mystery illness. Police have been called in to investigate after at least four boys in year 10 at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common were targeted. The bogus letter is typed, has the school’s letterhead and appears to have been signed by headteacher Daniel Sadler.

Paul Daniels is recovering at home after his third stay in hospital this year. The 73-year-old Wargrave magician was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Saturday with severe stomach pains. Daniels, who had his gall bladder removed less than three weeks ago, said he feared something had gone wrong following the operation.