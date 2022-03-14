Twenty five years ago...

MULTI-MILLION pound plans to improve facilities at The Henley College will be unveiled next week. The college would operate from two sites, Deanfield and Rotherfield. Its third teaching base, Southfields in Greys Road, would be sold. The proposals involve the removal of old and sub-standard classrooms and refurbishment of existing accommodation, some of which will be extended.

Disillusioned residents have dismissed new traffic-calming measures as a waste of time and money. The dragon’s teeth markings along a stretch of road near Park Corner, dubbed “suicide alley”, have failed to impress. The road markings are intended to create “purposeful confusion” in drivers to make them slow down.

Developers are pushing for a restaurant to be opened in the heart of the Bell Street cinema complex. Waitrose’s property department is considering the option after failing to attract shop use on to the site. But the proposal for the unit, situated underneath the new Regal cinema, have been opposed by Henley Town Council.