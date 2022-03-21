Ten years ago...

HENLEY MP John Howell says he fears for his family’s safety after being sent death threats. He has reported to the police messages sent to him after a recent email exchange about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with one of his constituents was posted on the internet. The MP, who lives with his wife Alison and grown-up son, said: “The last thing I want to appear is a drama queen but you have to take seriously a threat when it says, ‘I would like to see you dead’.”

A mother who battled cancer and near-bankruptcy has been chosen to carry the Olympic torch. Susan Sedden, of High Street, Wargrave, says she hopes to inspire others. She is one of 7,600 people who will carry the torch on a tour of Britain in the build-up to the London Olympics. The flame will visit Henley on July 10.

A late-night bus service will operate again during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta. Reading Transport has agreed to run a total of 16 buses on Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30. Each night, six buses will run to Reading, one to High Wycombe and one to Twyford. There will also be two stand-by buses each night.