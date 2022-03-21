Twenty five years ago...

AN elderly woman has died after a blaze in her bedroom on Monday night. Violet Lane, 79, was overcome by smoke while in bed at her bungalow in Paul’s Way, off Love Lane, Watlington. Firefighters from Watlington took only a few minutes to extinguish the blaze but Miss Lane was certified dead at the scene. Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing the noise of her smoke alarm.

Henley MP Michael Heseltine has been dubbed “dismissive” for refusing to join rival candidates in a pre-election showdown. The Deputy Prime Minister has turned down an invitation to a head-to-head debate in the Henley constituency. Mr Heseltine said he was not prepared to let other candidates use his reputation to further their own ends.

Police have issued a description of a conman who stole £1,500 from Lunn Poly travel agents in Bell Street, Henley. The thief fooled staff into giving him access to their offices where he took cash from the till. He is described by police as about 35, 5ft 8in, with greying black hair and a beard.