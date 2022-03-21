Fifty years ago...

TWO youths who had absconded from Huntercombe Borstal were pursued in a car they had taken from Thames Valley Police for about half an hour on the night of December 16. After they had driven past three road blocks, the car was eventually stopped at Nettlebed. The Jaguar car suffered £217 damage, Henley magistrates heard on Tuesday.

Two pedestrian crossings are to be provided in Henley, it was revealed at Wednesday’s meeting of the borough road safety committee. It is hoped that these will be in operation by June. Councillor Bob Brackston said the crossings would be of the “zebra” type with the added protection of outer zig-zag markings.

The Henley and District Housing Trust is to spend something like £10,000 on its Barnaby houses in New Street. At present, tenants have to walk down their gardens to bath-houses but the trust intends to knock these down and build a bathroom in each property.