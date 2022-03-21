A hundred years ago...

EVER since the murder of Mrs Blake in Gallowstree Common was discovered, Supt Westie, with the assistance of Ch Insp Helden and Sgt Ryan, of Scotland Yard, have been working day and night in order to bring the perpetrator of the foul deed to justice. We understand that their enquiries have been successful and that an arrest may take place within a few hours.

Col Burnell, the chairman of Remenham Parish Council, said the bushes on the bank of White Hill had been cut back, which was a great improvement in that a driver of a car or carriage going down the hill could now see anything coming up. The addition of a lighted lamp on the road between Henley Bridge and the bottom of White Hill was a great boon to all.

We have been asked by Mr A J Carter to request those ladies who played football last season to return their football jerseys to the Wheatsheaf Hotel as they are urgently needed for cup matches. At present, there are two red and white and seven green and white jerseys which have not been returned but, being the property of the committee, should have been.