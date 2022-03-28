Ten years ago...

POLICE will adopt a zero-tolerance policy in Henley during this year’s royal regatta. It follows the successful use of a designated public place order last year, which gave police the power to confiscate alcohol from people drinking in the street. On the Saturday night, more than 60 officers were on duty and the amount of serious crime and antisocial behaviour was well below the levels of recent years.

A woman was injured while trying to put out a fire at Sonning Common village hall which was started deliberately. Jo Hunt was outside the neighbouring One Stop Shop when she saw some teenagers using a lighter to set fire to one of the flower baskets on the front of the hall. The 45-year old parish councillor ran to the building and tried to remove the coconut matting to stop the blaze spreading.

A brass rubbing of the first Lord Camoys is to go on show at Stonor Park. The 12ft brass rubbing of Thomas 1st Baron Camoys and his second wife Elizabeth Mortimer will be displayed in Aisled Hall, which was built around 1280. Another rubbing, of Dame Marguerite de Camoys (circa 1310), will also be on display.