Twenty five years ago...

ARMED robbers threatened an elderly couple and made off with valuables from an antiques shop in Wargrave. The two well-dressed young men posed as customers when they walked into Cheswell House Antiques in High Street on Thursday last week. Wielding a 9in kitchen knife, they handcuffed the proprietors and took jewellery, antiques and silver from the front of the shop.

Shopkeepers are calling for a referendum in Henley to give residents the final say on closed circuit television. If a decision is not made within the next six months, the town could miss out on £50,000 of government money. The cost of installing CCTV could be around £100,000, which would include eight cameras in the town centre and four on routes out of town.

Market Place in Henley is set to be transformed into a Continental-style town square. The pedestrianised area should bring street entertainment, community events and a vibrant café culture. The Market Place traffic plan is part of a £3 million package of recommendations from the Henley Transport Forum.

