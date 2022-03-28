A hundred years ago...

THE annual meeting of Henley Rowing Club was held at the Red Lion Hotel on Thursday evening last week, when Mr F W Dee presided over a large attendance. The annual report said the accounts for the past season (1921) showed a deficit of £12 14s 8d as against £19 16s for the previous season. It added: “It is with great satisfaction that we have to report that the club was able to put on an eight for the Thames Cup at the royal regatta, the crew being beaten by the eventual winners.”

An Australian visitor this summer will be Arthur Boynes, Queensland’s amateur sculling champion, who is after the diamond sculls title at Henley, currently held by the Dutchman

F E Eyken. Boynes will have the valuable assistance of George Towns, once undefeated champion of the world, who comes with him as trainer.

By the death of Miss Lydia Hone, at the age of 85, the town has lost one of its oldest inhabitants. She came to Henley from Reading many years ago and, with her sister, ran a successful private school in Hart Street and later Bell Street.