Ten years ago...

AN historic cottage may be demolished to make way for a house for the secretary of Henley Royal Regatta. An application has been submitted to knock down Barn Cottage, which is on the east side of Remenham Lane in Remenham and is owned by the trustees for the stewards of the regatta. But Remenham Parish Council is objecting, saying the proposed new house is suburban in style and inappropriate. Barn Cottage used to be the home of the late Teddy Selwyn, who helped found Barn Cottage Boat Club, which went on to be a major force in British post-war rowing.

A pub in Henley which police claimed has been a troublespot has closed. The landlords of the Victoria in Upper Market Place are planning to leave after seven years. Cristiano and Jo Vanni have been trying to sell the remaining 13 years on their lease since last month and the pub has now shut.

Film star Hugh Jackman was watched by a crowd of villagers as he filmed scenes for his latest movie in Ewelme. The village church was transformed to look like one in 19th century France during the filming of a musical version of Les Misérables last week.