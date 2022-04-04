Fifty years ago...

THE action committee against plastic milk bottles carried out its first manoeuvre at Nettlebed on Saturday, when a small band of helpers burned the 5,000 empty bottles collected last year. The bottles made a fine blaze and left a residue of polythene-coated twigs and grass. The bottles were originally collected to show just how much plastic in the form of milk bottles was being dumped per day on the Assendon tip.

Easter was relatively quiet in Henley, say the local police, except for Monday when the normal traffic hold-ups occurred along Fair Mile and Reading Road. At the churches, regular worshippers were joined by others making their bi-annual pilgrimages and the clergy reported good congregations.

At the quarterly meeting of Bix Parish Council, members discussed the provision of place-name signs for Middle and Lower Assendon and decided to investigate further the possibility of providing signs of a type smaller than the standard. It was also decided to make further enquiries regarding the small area of land for use for a charity’s play area.