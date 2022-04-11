Ten years ago...

A COX from Henley has spoken of her experience in Saturday’s dramatic Boat Race. Zoe de Toledo said it was a “tragedy” that there wasn’t a re-row after a broken blade ended any chance of success for her Oxford crew. The race had already been restarted after a protestor swam between the university crews and ended in more drama when a member of the Oxford boat collapsed. De Toledo, 24, said she would remember the race for “all the wrong reasons”.

The level crossing in Shiplake is to have safety barriers installed. Network Rail has pledged the improvements at the request of the parish council. The new automated barrier should be in place by the end of the summer. In the meantime, British Transport Police will deploy a red light enforcement vehicle to catch drivers who deliberately jump the crossing.

The company that will redevelop Townlands Hospital in Henley should be named as soon as possible, says a town councillor. Oxfordshire NHS Primary Care Trust is expected to announce the preferred bidder by the end of this month. Two London developers, Kajima and Amber Solutions for Care, have been vying for the £8.7 million contract.