Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A COX from Henley has spoken of her experience in Saturday’s dramatic Boat Race. Zoe de Toledo said it was a “tragedy” that there wasn’t a re-row after a broken blade ended any chance of success for her Oxford crew. The race had already been restarted after a protestor swam between the university crews and ended in more drama when a member of the Oxford boat collapsed. De Toledo, 24, said she would remember the race for “all the wrong reasons”.

The level crossing in Shiplake is to have safety barriers installed. Network Rail has pledged the improvements at the request of the parish council. The new automated barrier should be in place by the end of the summer. In the meantime, British Transport Police will deploy a red light enforcement vehicle to catch drivers who deliberately jump the crossing.

The company that will redevelop Townlands Hospital in Henley should be named as soon as possible, says a town councillor. Oxfordshire NHS Primary Care Trust is expected to announce the preferred bidder by the end of this month. Two London developers, Kajima and Amber Solutions for Care, have been vying for the £8.7 million contract.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33