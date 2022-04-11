Twenty five years ago...

FUNDING cuts could force young people living in rural areas to give up their hopes of further education at The Henley College. County council transport for over-16s may be axed for both further education and universities in a bid to keep spending below the budget set by the Government. This means students living in rural areas will have to make their own way into Henley to study, at a cost of hundreds of pounds to their parents.

Residents of five Henley streets are to finally get sanctuary from the town’s parking chaos. They have suffered a two-year kerbside crisis since the residents’ parking scheme forced non-permit holders into their streets. But now they will be included in the project if proposals to turn Hop Gardens, Upton Close, Greys Hill, Northfield End and the bottom part of Greys Road into residents’ areas go ahead.

A Henley shop has suddenly closed, leaving only an explanatory note in the window. Three Men in a Boat in Bell Street was said to be trading normally on Saturday and neighbouring shopkeepers are as much in the dark as customers. The premises have been gutted and the handwritten notice mentions a dispute over business rates.