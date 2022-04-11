Fifty years ago...

LUTENA MELLER, who has been performing in the Henley Operatic Society show Little Me, got a surprise last week when she looked at the label on one of her many dresses. There it was, in black and white — “Miss Elizabeth Taylor”. The dress was one worn by the famous actress during the filming of Cleopatra and now Lutena is wearing it during a send-up Egyptian scene in the Henley show.

Danny La Rue, king of the female impersonators, will be making the appeal at this year’s Midnight Matinee at the Regal Cinema on April 21, it was announced this week. He recently bought a property in Henley and will be attending the dinner at Leander Club. Michael Parkinson and his wife Mary, the popular TV personalities, will be among the stars attending.

Further details about the method of electing members of the new district councils in 1973 were made known to members of Henley Rural District Council at its meeting on Wednesday, it being stated that there was now a likelihood that members of the new councils would be elected on a one member per ward basis, instead of two or three.