100 years ago...

THE death of Mr Heatley Noble, of Temple Combe, at the comparatively early age of 59, has caused the greatest sorrow among the parishioners of Remenham, by whom he was greatly beloved and respected, and has created a blank page in the parish. In the world of sport he was best known as one of the finest game shots — he ranked for years as one of the best shots in England and, at his best, had no superior.

In honour of the annual confirmation service, which was held at Henley Parish Church on Sunday afternoon, the bells rang merry peals and the flag of St George floated gaily from the tower. Fortunately, the day was beautifully fine and sunny, in striking contrast to the one that followed it. No fewer than 15 parishes sent candidates and the total number of catechumens was in advance of last year.

Polling took place on Monday for the election of three representatives on the Henley Board of Guardians. The weather throughout the day was bitterly cold and a blizzard, which lasting during the whole time voting was taking place, made things very uncomfortable. The total number who voted was 621 and of these 347 visited the polling booth after 6pm.