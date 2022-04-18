Ten years ago...

A WOMAN has been reunited with an RAF logbook that belonged to her late father and was taken in a burglary. Helen Robinson had appealed for the return of her stolen possessions, including the logbook that belonged to Flying Officer Ted Wells, a Second World War bomber navigator who was captured by the Germans. Mrs Robinson, 69, and her husband Iain, 73, returned to their home in Shiplake on April 7 to find they had been burgled.

The people of Henley are being given the opportunity to have a say on the town’s development. Mayor Pam Phillips is to host a town conference where residents can hear how a neighbourhood plan would allow them to vote on planning issues. The concept, which is being tested in Woodcote and Thame, means communities can influence the choice of locations for housing, shops, offices and schools.

Commuters from Henley travel to work on the most overcrowded train in the South-East. Nearly four in 10 passengers have to stand on the 7.44am service from Henley to Paddington, according to statistics from the Department for Transport. This means the First Great Western service regularly operates at 166 per cent capacity.