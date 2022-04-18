Twenty five years ago...

RESIDENTS have won a battle over the use of helicopters by their millionaire neighbour. For more than seven years, Urs Schwarzenbach has provoked outrage by swooping in and out of his Harpsden home by helicopter. Last week, the Planning Inspectorate ruled that the businessman should not receive planning permission for a helipad at Lower Bolney Farm. Mr Schwarzenbach had argued that the helicopter was essential for his business and personal life.

Gold-embossed litter bins have been placed in Henley town centre at a cost of £500 each. The move has come under fire from several town councillors, who believe the bins are too expensive. The 10 cast iron bins in Falaise Square and Hart Street are painted Kendal green and embossed with a gold “H”. Councillor Mike Owen called the project ill-conceived.

Henley’s Salisbury Club could be forced to close within a year unless mounting debts are paid off. The Conservative club in Queen Street is facing an overdraft of up to £60,000. Two members of the committee have resigned after clashes over how to take the club forward.