Fifty years ago...

THE Queen will visit Henley on Monday, July 17 to perform the naming ceremony of a new lifeboat. The ceremony will take place near Leander Club. The lifeboat has been given to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution by the Royal British Legion to mark the legion’s 50th year. It is to be called The Royal British Legion Jubilee. After a guard of honour has been inspected and a technical description of the boat given, there will be a service of dedication.

Almost every councillor present at Tuesday’s borough council meeting had something to say about the vexed question: Should yellow lines be painted along Mill Lane in Henley? They decided that they should. As one councillor pointed out, the parking problem in Mill Lane has been discussed for five or six years.

The Swiss Farm caravan site should have better fire precautions after Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council. New regulations require a suitable fire hydrant to be sited within 300ft of every caravan standing but this standard was not available at Swiss Farm, according to the public health committee’s report.