Monday, 18 April 2022

A hundred years ago...

CAPTAIN Terrell MP, who has now entirely recovered from his recent severe indisposition, is again taking a full share of parliamentary duties and also conducting correspondence with all parts of his large constituency. Recently he had in hand a case of a constituent who was seriously injured in a Dublin shooting and claimed compensation for personal injuries as well as damage to property. Capt Terrell’s good offices ensured the case was satisfactorily settled.

Miss Vera Tranter, nine, of King’s Road, Henley, has passed the school examination of the Associated Board of the Royal Academy of Music in the violin. She is the pupil of Mrs Catley, from Reading.

Lord Hambleden has sent a cheque for £500 as an initial donation to the Combined Appeal for the Hospitals of London and has promised a like additional sum as each £50,000 is received with a limit to his promise of £5,000 in all.

