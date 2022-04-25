Ten years ago...

TWO river pageants will be held on the Thames in Henley to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee. The first one, on Saturday, June 2, is part of a series of celebratory events being planned for the double bank holiday weekend at the beginning of the month. The second will be an official pageant taking place on the day Her Majesty visits the town on June 25 to attend a garden party for 4,000 people.

Two bogus police officers stole from an elderly woman in Henley. The men called at the victim’s home in Mount View Court on Thursday last week. They claimed to be police officers looking for boys who were trying to break into their home. The woman let them in and while one distracted the victim, the other stole a bag containing cash from a cupboard.

The second Henley International Film Festival has been postponed only days before it was due to begin. The food-themed festival was supposed to take place in Mill Meadows this weekend but cannot go ahead following the recent heavy rain that has left the ground saturated with downpours forecast for the weekend.