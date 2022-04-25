Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago

LEANDER Club officials are dismayed that a “dirty tricks” campaign has been stirred up just days before a crucial vote to admit women members. The Henley Standard has received an anonymous letter stating most members of the world’s top rowing club do not want women to join their ranks. It alleges top athletes and coaches are against the proposals and the Amateur Rowing Association does not want a women’s squad at the club either.

Proposals for a Millennium Bridge are on the verge of collapse after opponents vowed they would sabotage the project. The celebrity-led campaign will urge paymasters to withdraw funds for the troubled Wargrave to Shiplake scheme. They claim the bridge plans will bring chaos to Shiplake with extra traffic and parking, plus an influx of cyclists.

Crowds of up to 40,000 are set to converge on Remenham for a national boat festival over the August bank holiday. Organisers are in negotiations over policing of the event, which once attracted 200,000 visitors to Dudley in the West Midlands. More than 600 boats and 300 caravans and camper vans will be part of the four-day event.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33