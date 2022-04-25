Twenty five years ago

LEANDER Club officials are dismayed that a “dirty tricks” campaign has been stirred up just days before a crucial vote to admit women members. The Henley Standard has received an anonymous letter stating most members of the world’s top rowing club do not want women to join their ranks. It alleges top athletes and coaches are against the proposals and the Amateur Rowing Association does not want a women’s squad at the club either.

Proposals for a Millennium Bridge are on the verge of collapse after opponents vowed they would sabotage the project. The celebrity-led campaign will urge paymasters to withdraw funds for the troubled Wargrave to Shiplake scheme. They claim the bridge plans will bring chaos to Shiplake with extra traffic and parking, plus an influx of cyclists.

Crowds of up to 40,000 are set to converge on Remenham for a national boat festival over the August bank holiday. Organisers are in negotiations over policing of the event, which once attracted 200,000 visitors to Dudley in the West Midlands. More than 600 boats and 300 caravans and camper vans will be part of the four-day event.