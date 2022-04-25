Fifty years ago...

A STROKE of luck enabled Danny La Rue to be present and to make the appeal at last Friday’s Midnight Matinée at the Regal Cinema. Until the previous week he had been working solidly for 25 months, and soon he will begin his first film. The matinée was timed perfectly from his point of view and, with a full house to watch Mary, Queen of Scots, his appeal helped make £1,927 towards the Henley Day Centre for old people.

A group of men were disturbed at Timbers, Nettlebed, on Tuesday afternoon, at about 4.30am and, after they had gone, it was discovered that a colour television set and some silver had been taken. Timbers is the home of Sir James and Lady Horlick, who were away at the time. It was the return of Lady Horlick’s mother that disturbed the men, one of whom called out the words: “You had better ring the police, you have been burgled.”

A Henley policeman, Sgt Edgar Tinsey, was one of four officers to receive long service and good conduct medals in Reading on Tuesday. The awards were presented to Sgt Tinsey and two police officers stationed at Reading and one attached to Woodley sub-division.