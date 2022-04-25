A hundred years ago...

THE first holiday of the year was observed very quietly in Henley, the weather during a greater part of the time being most uninviting for anything like outdoor amusement beyond the popular pastime of football. Although coming about three weeks later than last year the river conditions were all against an opening of the boating season. There were very few visitors staying in the town but the through motor traffic was quite up to the average.

Largely owing to the unemployment prevalent during the winter months and the consequent inability of many members to pay subscriptions, the funds for the local branch of the British Legion have become seriously depleted. In order to help these funds a dance is being arranged by well-known ladies of the town.

The dark days of the Great War were forcibly brought back to our memories on Wednesday when the foundation stone of the Henley and District War Memorial, to be erected in memory of the 300-odd brave men who fell and hailed from Henley and district, was laid.