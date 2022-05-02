Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY Bridge will be closed for up to three-and-a-half hours when the Olympic torch passes through town. A closure order from 6.30am to 10am on Tuesday, July 10 has been made by Oxfordshire County Council in order to accommodate the large crowds expected to turn out. Spectators will be able to view the flame from the bridge as it is taken by boat from Mill Meadows to Leander Club at the end of its journey through Henley.

The company that will redevelop Townlands Hospital in Henley has been chosen. Amber Infrastructure has been awarded the £8.7 million contract ahead of fellow London developer Kajima. Oxfordshire NHS Primary Care Trust announced its preferred bidder late on Wednesday, two days later than planned. The new hospital will have 18 beds.

Television and radio presenter Sir Terry Wogan has unveiled the Lady Ryder memorial garden at St Katherine’s in Parmoor. The one-acre Victorian walled garden, which has been restored over the past 18 months, is designed to promote Lady Ryder’s ideals of relieving poverty through training for work and relieving sickness and addiction through horticultural activities.