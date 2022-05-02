Twenty five years ago...

RESIDENTS have stepped up the pressure for closed circuit television cameras to be installed in Henley. A survey has revealed that 71 per cent believe cameras would reduce crime and 93 per cent urged the town council to re-open debate on the issue. The survey was carried out by The Henley College and the police to discover what residents think of spy cameras. Police recruited 20 students to question a sample of residents and local businesses.

Developers have opened the way for top chain stores to be attracted into a new Henley centre shopping centre. Their feasibility study has convinced the Henley Partnership to step up its quest to find a suitable development site. The group was encouraged by research by Boots Properties, which revealed the town could sustain a small complex.

Oscar-winning film The English Patient has become a box office hit at the new Regal cinema in Henley. The blockbuster has surged to the top of the Bell Street venue’s audience charts with a string of sell-out screenings.